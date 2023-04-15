scorecardresearch
Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra collaborate over 'Mere Sang'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Singer Prateek Kuhad of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ fame has collaborated with musician Lisa Mishra, who is known for ‘Tareefan Reprise’ and ‘Chandigarh Mein’, for a new single titled ‘Mere Sang’. The song was unveiled during a TV show.

The song is an urban track perfectly suited for lazy evenings. It has all the elements of a signature Prateek Kuhad song with guitar, acoustic drums and a bass guitar in prominence.

Lisa and Prateek have been very close friends for years and to collaborate musically was in the pipeline for a long time. Talking about the song, Lisa said: “A song like ‘Mere Sang’ can be interpreted as a love song, but equally as an emotion shared between two close friends like us.”

She called it a timeless composition and shared that the melody reflects the ease of its artises.

She further mentioned: “I hope it connects in its simplicity to the audience. I’m sure they’re going to love it just as much as we do.”

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently busy with a few singles which will be released soon.

–IANS

aa/pgh

