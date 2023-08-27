Priety Zinta pens emotional farewell note to father-in-law Jon Swindle

Actress Priety Zinta, in a touching and heartfelt moment, penned an emotional note to her father-in-law Jon Swindle who she announced has passed away recently. The actress shared an old picture of herself beside him, which was likely clicked at her wedding to her husband Gene Goodenough.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Preity captioned the post: “Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness and most of all your incredible sense of humour. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun.”

“Thank you so much for opening your home and your heart to me and my family. The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now and at a happy place. Rest in peace. RIP, RIP Jon Swindle, father-in-law and Om Shanti,” she added.

In the picture, Preity donned a bright red lehenga with elaborate carvings and matching blouse. She was also adorned in heavy traditional jewellery with a bright bindi on her forehead.

Her father-in-law wore a standard grey suit with a white shirt and a blue tie. On his forehead he had a bright red tika, with both of them smiling in front of the camera while holding hands.

Paying her condolences, Sussanne Khan wrote: “So sorry to you and Gene for your loss pree… May his soul rest in eternal peace (sic)”.

Celina Jaitly wrote: “My heartfelt condolences to you and Gene,” Celina Jaitly wrote. What a great shot, full of love.”

Many fans also paid their condolences, wishing the actress well and sending out their love.

Preity married her husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles in 2016. In 2021, the couple became parents to twins whom they had via surrogacy.

Preity Zinta was all the rage of Bollywood back in the 2000s with her role in films such as ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naha Kahana’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’. However, she took a long hiatus from acting in 2009 before making her comeback with films ‘Ishkq in Paris’ and ‘Bhaiji Superhit’.