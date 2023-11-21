Priya Bapat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in 1990s themed Hindi thriller film

Marathi actress Priya Bapat is set to go back all the way back to the glorious era of the 1990s thriller films in her upcoming as yet untitled Hindi film where she’ll be starring alongside Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actress who is best known for her roles in her critically acclaimed and commercially successful Marathi films such as ‘Kaksparsh’, and ‘Happy Journey’, underwent a lot of rigorous prep-work for the film, undergoing many training workshops as her character is a very formidable, and powerful figure.

Detailing her role, Priya shared: “I was excited to be a part of this gripping thriller since the day I heard the narration and plus working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the add on.”

She added: “The script is compelling, and the 1990s setting adds an extra layer of nostalgia. Working with Nawazuddin is an everyday learning experience, and we are eager to bring this intriguing story to life.”

Describing the chemistry of the two stars,, director Sejal Shah said, “I am thrilled Priya Bapat came on board. Priya is a fantastic actor and she uses authenticity to bring character to life. Her and Nawaz’s on-screen chemistry is fresh and unique.”

The film is already undergoing its shooting in Mumbai, with a scheduled 40-day shoot. The screenplay is crafted by National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia, and is poised to be a roller-coaster ride of suspense, drama, which will also be nostalgic for the audience.

An old-school thriller fashioned after the 1990s style thrillers with a modern day touch, the film is directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali. A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables presentation, the yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah, and Bhavesh Mandalia.