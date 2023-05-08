scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s voice is heard in this viral video

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing glimpses of her time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in New Jersey.

Priyanka posted a clip in which she took Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to a park. In the clip, Malti’s voice is heard for the first time.

The clip started with Priyanka giving a peek of Malti laying in her stroller. The toddler was heard cooing as she moved her hands and legs around in excitement. Priyanka didn’t show her baby’s face. The actor was heard giggling repeatedly as she walked with the stroller.

The video ended with Priyanka giving a quick view of the park. For the outing, Malti was dressed in a white outfit. The words ‘sound on’ was added to the video. Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned it, “Love our walks in Central Park (face holding back tears, laughing and green heart emojis).”

In the first picture, Priyanka carried Malti in her arms as she held a toy while shopping. Malti wore a pink and white dress while Priyanka was dressed in a casual grey sweater with sunglasses and a white cap.

In the second picture, Malti tried to stand, holding onto a toy food cart with hotdogs, pretzels, and drinks, written on it. Malti was in a printed peach and red dress and had her back to the camera.

