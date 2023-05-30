Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother Raghavendra has got a tattoo to pay a tribute to the late actor.

Raghavendra got a tattoo in memory of Puneeth as he inked the names of the late actor and his daughters names on his chest.

A picture that has gone viral on social media, where Raghavendra has the names of Puneeth, fondly called as Appu and his daughters – Toto and Nukki, tattooed on his chest.

Toto and Nukki are the nicknames of Puneeth’s two daughters — Vanditha and Drithi respectively.

On October 2021, Puneeth complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini, and died on his way to a hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 46. The reason for his death was declared to be cardiac arrest. He was one of the most popular actors in Kannada cinema. He appeared as a lead in 32 films. As a child, he appeared in many films.

Raghavendra is an actor and a filmmaker. He was last seen playing a cameo in Puneeth’s film ‘James’, which released in 2022.

–IANS

dc/svn/