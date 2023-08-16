scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Purab Kohli recounts how he was confused about signing 'Hip Hip Hurray'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Purab Kohli, who made his debut in the 1998 TV show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, said he was very confused before taking up this show and did not want to do the show.

Purab has had a very commendable journey in the Entertainment Industry. From TV shows to VJ to films and now even OTT, he has done it all.

The actor, who is now settled in London, opened up about his 25 years of experience and much more.

Talking about what he enjoyed the most in the last 25 years of working, he said: “I enjoyed all the experiences because whatever work I have done I wanted to do it. Actually I did not want to do ‘Hip Hip Hurray’. I was very confused about being a part of a television show. I wanted to become a pilot then. But when I went for an audition and found my co-actors there, I saw all of them were young like me and then I realised it would be fun to do that show and that is the reason I took that project.”

“From there, we were sent to audition at Channel V and I was selected to be their VJ. I enjoyed that role for 8 years. At that time, everyone had this notion that VJ’s can not act and I broke that stereotype. Post that I did some really good films. So I have enjoyed everything I have done in my career so far.”

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Blind’ which premiered on Jio Cinema on July 7.

The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Vinay Pathak.

–IANS

newsline/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report
Next article
Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US

Technology

OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report

Sports

China's pair skating Olympic champion Han Cong announces retirement

News

Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'

Sports

Israel's Maccabi Haifa reach Champions League playoffs

Sports

Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Sports

Kerr available but not a certain starter for Australia semifinal: Gustavsson

Technology

Google introduces AI-based 'Memories' view for Photos

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU faces shortage of Hepatitis C drugs

Technology

X slows down access to competitors, news sites

Sports

Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis

Sports

World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions score 36-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

Sports

CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US