scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raashi Khanna desires to do ‘Aashiqui’ with Kartik Aaryan

Actress Raashii Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like 'Aashiqui'.

By News Bureau
Raashii Khanna desires to do 'Aashiqui' with Kartik Aaryan
Raashii Khanna _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Raashi Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like ‘Aashiqui’. Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik, Raashii said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui.”

“That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience, so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

On the work front, Kartik has an exciting line-up of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among others.

Pic. Sourceraashiikhanna
Previous article
After India, Google purges hundreds of loan apps in Africa
Next article
Abhishek Bhalerao says he is fond of playing real-life heroes on-screen
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ITF Mysuru Open: Federer-beater Donskoy top draw in singles field; Ramkumar among 8 Indians in fray

Sports

IPL 2023: Five-time champion Mumbai Indians begin training at Wankhede Stadium

Sports

Mumbai Indians men's team sends good luck message to Harmanpreet & Co ahead of WPL final

News

Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today

News

Abhishek Bhalerao says he is fond of playing real-life heroes on-screen

Technology

After India, Google purges hundreds of loan apps in Africa

Sports

Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant, pen heartwarming notes on social media

Sports

IPL 2023: Bayliss' recommendation puts Matt Short in the spotlight

News

When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father

News

OTT content: This is a kind of apartheid!

Feature

Ratna Pathak Shah on stars to be behaving like a toddler

Fashion and Lifestyle

Why Hrithik Roshan said ‘I see you’ to girlfriend Saba Azad

News

Randeep Rai: I would love to do a good OTT project

News

What does Paris Hilton want her son to pursue as career

Sports

IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

News

Mohsin Khan celebrates Ramadan with his family after years

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

News

Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US