Raashi Khanna desires to do ‘Aashiqui’ with Kartik Aaryan

Actress Raashi Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like ‘Aashiqui’. Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik, Raashii said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui.”

“That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience, so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

On the work front, Kartik has an exciting line-up of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among others.