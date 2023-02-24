scorecardresearch
Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sanaa’ opens to rave reviews

Director Sudhanshu Saria's Radhika Madan starrer 'Sanaa' opens to rave reviews at its Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

By Glamsham Editorial
Radhika Madan starrer 'Sanaa' opens to rave reviews
Director Sudhanshu Saria and Radhika Madan

National Award Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ starring Radhika Madan had its North American Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and opened to a heart-touching response. “What I thought was a niche film is turning out to be a very universal film,” said Director Sudhanshu Saria on the response received after the Santa Barbara International Film Festival premier.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival is one of the oldest and the most prestigious film festivals in the world and the first-stop festival for Academy Award Nominees. Sanaa is the only Indian Film that was screened at the festival.

Director Sudhanshu Saria said, “What I thought was a niche film made for a very specific audience is fast turning out to be a very universal film that is finding connection with audiences everywhere. It was an absolute thrill screening for our first American audience and I couldn’t have asked for a more passionate, emotional and thrilling response than the one we got in Santa Barbara. My heart is full and I can’t wait to bring all the love back home to our wonderful cast and crew.”

Written and directed by the National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. The film stars Radhika Madan in the lead role along with Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt. Sanna recently had its World Premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival to packed houses and overwhelming critical acclaim.

Saria’s upcoming projects include a young adult show for Amazon Prime Video, a spy thriller titled Ulajh with Junglee Pictures. He is also co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri set for untitled international project
National rowing: Services stamp authority; Satnam upsets Olympian Arvind for 'special win'
