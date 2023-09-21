scorecardresearch
Raghav Juyal says he is honoured to be recognised as a villain in ‘Kill’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, whose film ‘Kill’ was  showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival, said that he feels honoured to be recognised as the “villain of the year” for the movie. 

Raghav’s portrayal has been hailed as the Villain of the Year, embodying a level of ruthlessness and heartlessness. Describing Raghav’s character, critics have drawn parallels to figures that mothers have long warned their children about.

Raghav said: “I am truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response to my portrayal in ‘Kill.’ It’s an honour to be recognised as the Villain of the Year, and I’m immensely thankful to the audience and critics for their support.”

“Bringing this character to life was a challenge I embraced, and I’m thrilled that it resonated with viewers. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team behind ‘Kill’ and the visionary direction of Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.”

In addition to all the praises, Raghav also found himself being praised widely by filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the film.

Raghav said: “In addition the words said by my makers, especially what Karan said recently has really given me the motivation and validation that my experiment and venture into the role of a menacing villain has paid off”.

‘Kill’ also stars Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. The film, written and directed by the visionary Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Produced under the esteemed banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

