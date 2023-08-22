scorecardresearch
Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever to star in family drama 'Yaatris'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Veteran actors Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa will soon be seen in the upcoming family drama ‘Yaatris’ along with Jamie Lever, and Anuraag Malhan.

The film has been directed by Harish Vyas, who is known for ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’.

Set in the bylanes of Banaras and Thailand, the narrative of the film revolves around the Sharma family, a relatable middle-class household from Mathura. As they embark on an unforgettable adventure, they immerse themselves in a delightful blend of love, humour, and valuable life experiences. This heartwarming tale beautifully captures the essence of unity and togetherness.

Talking about the film, director Harish shared: “The film captures the essence of this sentiment, weaving a heart-warming story that resonates with the experiences of the middle class. Inspired by the notion that sometimes distance can bring us closer, the film takes us on a journey of emotions, laughter, and cherished values. The success of any film hinges on the talents of its cast, and ‘Yaatris’ is no exception.”

“Renowned actor Raghubir Yadav leads the pack, bringing his impeccable acting skills to the forefront. Seema, Jamie, and Anuraag further enrich the narrative with their performances, infusing life into their respective characters. The chemistry and camaraderie among the cast members add authenticity to the tale, making it all the more relatable,” he added.

The film, produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, has been shot in the picturesque locations of Uttar Pradesh, Bangkok and Pattaya.

Producer Kuku Mohanka said: “Combining available resources with my long interest – getting into the film business was a natural choice. It’s so rewarding seeing something grow from a germ of an idea, to the big screen. ‘When I’m making the film, I’m the audience’. I am sure our maiden production, ‘Yaatris’ with its heartwarming storyline and fabulous performances will take audiences to the era of feel good family films, made by masters such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee among others.”

‘Yaatris’ is all set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

–IANS

2
Agency News Desk
