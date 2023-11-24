scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor wishes for a cameo role in Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit'

Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his desire to make a small appearance in Prabhas' highly awaited movie 'Spirit'.

In a recent promotional event for his much-anticipated film ‘Animal’, Ranbir opened up about his admiration for the Telugu superstar.

When asked to name someone from the Telugu film industry he is friends with, Ranbir promptly mentioned Prabhas.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor expressed his interest in playing a small role in ‘Spirit’, the upcoming magnum opus directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

“If he has a small role for me, I would love to be part of Spirit,” shared Ranbir.

Directed by the renowned Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Spirit’ features Prabhas in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently immersed in the preparations for his next release, ‘Salaar,’ directed by Prashant Neel.

Prabhas is also set to captivate audiences with ‘Kalki 2898AD’ scheduled for release next year.

On the other hand, the Ranbir-starrer ‘Animal’ is written-directed by Sandeep Reddy, the movie fuses elements typical of both South Indian and Bollywood films.

Releasing on December 1, the film stars Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

