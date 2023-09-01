scorecardresearch
Randeep Hooda looks back at year so far, says it's been good for him

Actor Randeep Hooda feels year 2023 has been a good year for him as all his work has been liked and appreciated by the audience

Randeep Hooda looks back at year so far
Actor Randeep Hooda, who always manages to swoon the audience with his acting skills, feels year 2023 has been a good year for him as all his work has been liked and appreciated by the audience. Hooda is known for trying different roles and characters and that is the reason he is among one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry.

Speaking at an industry event, he spoke about his year 2023 and said, “Year 2023 has been a very good year for me. CAT, Inspector Avinash and Sergeant, all my work have done really well at OTT. Because of OTT, I managed to get connected with more audiences and I hope this continues.”

Speaking about how he always manages to get into the depth of the character, he added, “It is a long process, sometimes talking to yourself, talking to your script and talking to your directors help you get into the depth of the character and then you wish that the audience likes your work.”

Talking about his future project, the actor said, “Wait for Veer Savarkar.”

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ focusses on the life journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep Hooda plays the titular role in the film and he has directed the film too.

