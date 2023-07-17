scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood-hit people in Haryana

Randeep Hooda has been on ground in the flood-hit areas of Haryana helping the people with ration.

By Agency News Desk
Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood-hit people in Haryana
Randeep Hooda _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, has been on ground in the flood-hit areas of Haryana helping the people with ration. The actor was seen in a picture distributing ration to the people.

The picture was shared by Khalsa Aid in the Stories section of their Instagram account.

In the picture, Randeep can be seen wearing a saffron coloured headgear as he hands out a bottle of cooking oil to a survivor as he is surrounded by the volunteer team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

The film, which is based on the controversial political figure and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, also marks Randeep’s directorial debut.

The actor had notified about the completion of the film through his social media and also shared the misconceptions around his diet during the filming of the project.

The actor wrote in the caption, “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen (sic).”

He further mentioned, “Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn’t eat during this stretched period of shoot and I’ll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #ShootWrap #Gratitude.”

Pic. Sourcerandeephooda
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours
Next article
World Aquatics C'ships: Spain's Soto wins historic men's artistic swimming gold
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Spain's Soto wins historic men's artistic swimming gold

Technology

'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours

Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

News

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

Sports

La Liga: 10 things to know before the start of 2023-24 season

News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

Sports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US