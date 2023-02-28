scorecardresearch
Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' is chuffed with the response and has compared it to the appreciation that she received 18 years ago for her film 'Black'.

By News Bureau
Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black' pic courtesy twitter

The trailer of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway’ shows the struggle of a mother against an organised racket in Norway which takes children away from their biological parents and hands them over to foster parents for money.

Overwhelmed by the reactions, Rani said: “The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least… I’m very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family.”

She further said: “In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!! The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before.”

The actress feels that the relatability to the ordeal of a mother has played a major role in widespread appreciation of the trailer. She continued: “Somewhere they are connecting to the helplessness of a mother and are getting angered by the injustice. I am witnessing these kinds of reactions for the very first time. It baffles them that it’s a true story.”

“I am really happy and hopeful that if the trailer can move them to this degree, they will definitely be moved to see Debika’s cathartic journey in the film. So keeping my fingers crossed for the 17th of March as the film hits the theatre. It needs all the love from everyone everywhere, so hoping and praying it finds its audience in large numbers,” she added.

The film, produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, has been helmed by Ashima Chibber, and is slated to release in theatres on March 17.

