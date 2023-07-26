scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Rocky aka Ranveer Singh walked in solo without wifey Deepika Padukone.

By Pooja Tiwari
Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening
Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Ranveer Singh, who essays the character of Rocky walked in solo without wifey Deepika Padukone. The reason for her absence remains unknown. Despite her absence, the screening witnessed a great turnout of notable personalities who were eager to catch a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film.

Ranveer Singh was in his element and was his energetic best as he posed for the paps. Not to miss, his colourful pants and edgy t-shirt promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem.

And we must say, his look for the screening did complete justice to his movie character Rocky Randhawa.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
OpenAI shuts AI text detection tool over ‘low rate of accuracy'
Next article
Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp

Technology

OpenAI shuts AI text detection tool over ‘low rate of accuracy'

Technology

Amazon's new page lets users view product recalls & safety info

News

Gunjit Chopra: Korean movie 'Memories of Murder' influenced my ideas for ‘Kohrra’

News

The 1975 looking at potential legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with male bandmate

Sports

ODI World Cup: BCCI to discuss India-Pakistan match date change with state associations tomorrow

News

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor twinning and winning in black at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening 

News

Dwayne Johnson makes 'historic' seven-figure donation to striking actors

News

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Paparazzi Says “Lovely Jodi” To Them

Sports

Australia's Mary Fowler ruled out of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

Technology

Mass consumers projected to drive Indian retail market to $1.3 tn by 2030: Report

News

Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’: Always seek to explore divers characters

Technology

Wall squats, planks exercises can help lower blood pressure: Study

News

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Technology

Meta rolling out quests & rewards to all Horizon Worlds users

Sports

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

News

Cillian Murphy feels J. Robert Oppenheimer was ‘naive’, couldn’t gauge impact of atom bomb

News

Bryan Cranston gives rousing speech at SAG-AFTRA strike rally

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US