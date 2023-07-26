Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Ranveer Singh, who essays the character of Rocky walked in solo without wifey Deepika Padukone. The reason for her absence remains unknown. Despite her absence, the screening witnessed a great turnout of notable personalities who were eager to catch a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film.

Ranveer Singh was in his element and was his energetic best as he posed for the paps. Not to miss, his colourful pants and edgy t-shirt promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem.

And we must say, his look for the screening did complete justice to his movie character Rocky Randhawa.