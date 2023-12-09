Saturday, December 9, 2023
Ranveer Singh confirmed to play Dev in Brahmastra 2?

Shweta Ghadashi
Ranveer Singh has said yes to playing Dev in Brahmastra 2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva opened a new universe of ‘Astraverse’ for the Indian audience.

Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in lead roles, the film opened to a glorious response and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. Even Shah Rukh Khan even had an extended cameo in the movie.

As per reports, “Ranveer has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear.”

