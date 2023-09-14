scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rashmika, Vicky-starrer 'Chhava' to go on floors in Oct

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana-starrer film ‘Chhava’ is all set to roll the cameras and starts its principal photography next month.

The film is a period drama, and will see Vicky essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for the warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika).

A source told IANS: “The film after witnessing a delay, is all set to start its production in the month of October. Rashmika was always the first choice for the part and was locked after her look test.”

‘Chhava’ will mark the second collaboration between Vicky and director Laxman Utekar after their super successful ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

The film is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films, and will be their first historical project.

While Vicky Kaushal, has ‘The Great Indian Family’ on the horizon, Rashmika was last seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra.

–IANS

aa/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian study shows new drug combination promising for liver cancer patients
Next article
'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US