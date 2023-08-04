scorecardresearch
Raveena Tandon dubs for 'Ghudchadi', shares a sneak-peek

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has started dubbing for her upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi’ and shared a glimpse from the session. 

Raveena took to Instagram stories, where she re-shared a video of her from the dubbing session. The video was originally posted by director Binoy Gandhi.

In the video, Raveena is seen in a dubbing studio dressed in an all black ensemble. She is seen making funny faces as Gandhi takes a candid video of her.

Ghudchadi is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles.

The film will mark Parth Samthaan’s debut as an actor in Bollywood.

In her three decade long journey in Hindi cinema, Raveena has been feted with several honours including a National Film Award in 2023, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour.

The daughter of director Ravi Tandon, she made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool. She was then seen in films such as Diwale, Mohra, Ziddi, Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dule Raja and Anari No.1, Ghulam-E-Mustafa and Shool.

She was last seen on the big screen in the Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’. She made her digital debut with the Netflix series ‘Aranyak’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
