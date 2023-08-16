scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ravie Dubey shot a 28-minute long monologue in single take for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'

By Agency News Desk
Ravie Dubey shot a 28-minute long monologue in single take for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'
Ravie Dubey | Lakhan Leela Bhargava

Actor Ravie Dubey, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’, spoke about a 28-minute long monologue in the series which he shot in a single take. Set in Allahabad, this heartwarming legal drama follows the life of Lakhan, a young lawyer defying the odds to succeed in his city. Born in complex circumstances, Lakhan becomes a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and audacity.

The series also stars Sanvikaa Singh, Akshay Joshi, Saad Bilgrami, Bhuvnesh Mann, Ariah Agarwal, and Aradhana Sharma.

Sharing the insight, Ravie said: “As an actor, it’s our constant responsibility to push boundaries and deliver unique and engaging content to the audience. This 28-minute single-shot monologue was an exciting opportunity. We realised it was a winner that could set a precedent. We worked on the script overnight on the sets after our shift and shot it the next day in one take. Being a courtroom drama, the setting provided an opportunity to attempt something like this.”

The actor essays the role of a lawyer in the series.

He further mentioned: “I’m pleased to report that it went wonderfully well, and we can confidently say that this is among the world’s longest single-shot monologues. This sequence adds gravitas that enhances the impact of the show and creates a valuable asset we will cherish for a lifetime.”

Produced by Sumeet Chaudhry, Kewal Sethi, and Saurabh Tewari, directed by Abhijit Das and Abhay Chhabra, the series will be available to stream on JioCinema from August 21.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction
Next article
Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy
This May Also Interest You
News

Sakshi Sharma will be essaying full-fledged lead character for first time in 'Suhaagan'

Sports

Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy

Health & Lifestyle

Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction

Sports

Wasim Akram criticises PCB for omitting Imran Khan

News

Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall

News

NFL football player Michael Oher didn't get paid royalties for 'Blind Side' by Tuohy family

Health & Lifestyle

Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years

Technology

Sugars affect brain 'plasticity' assisting with learning, memory, recovery: Study

Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Sports

Ben Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England squad for New Zealand series

Technology

Xiaomi India joins hands with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for ‘Video Call a Friend’?

Technology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

Sports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

News

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US