Rekha: For Rakesh Roshan, Indian woman is original superwoman

Legendary actress Rekha, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her film 'Koi...Mil Gaya', in which she essayed the role of a mother to Hrithik Roshan's character of Rohit.

Legendary actress Rekha, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her film ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’, in which she essayed the role of a mother to Hrithik Roshan’s character of Rohit. The actress reminisced about collaborating with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and co-actor Hrithik, while reliving the nostalgia of the film.

Rekha shared that for Rakesh, the Indian woman is the original superwoman, an embodiment of “Devi Maa”.

‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ which was feted with the National Film Award for Best Film on other social issues, saw Rekha portraying the character of Sonia Mehra, a new age working mother, who was well educated, deeply sensitive and was an epitome of strength to his special child, Rohit, played by Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about the Rakesh, Rekha shared, “Gudduji (Rakesh) is very Indian at heart, proud of his culture and traditions, but thinks world and is way ahead of his times and has deep rooted faith in the craft itself, films have always been his first love. He has an exceptional sense of music like his father Roshan Sahab’ and his brother Rajesh Roshan.”

She said that the director-producer is subtle in expression.

“The Indian woman for him, is the original superwoman, an embodiment of ‘Devi Maa’, who has many hands and is multitasking, a representation of the woman of today! I have a deep connection with Gudduji’s vision and so also with the characters I have played in his films, be it ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Krrish’ or ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’. It is a rare combination for an actor to also excel at direction! The one person I’ve grown up admiring is Raj Kapoor Sahab and Guddu ji I must say has also proven his mettle as a director,” she added.

‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ re-released in cinema halls recently across 30 Indian cities to mark its 20th anniversary.

The film emerged to be India’s first sci-fi film featuring a friendly alien.

The actress further mentioned, “Rakesh, one of the most prolific directors of our times, produced and directed one of the most prolific films of our times… ‘Koi… Mil Gaya ‘. Today after 20 years, he is re-releasing this film in theatres all over India, a feat nobody has dared to even think of achieving in times of today when theatre release is a distant dream for most filmmakers.”

“But for Gudduji, as I address him, it is normal to accomplish the impossible, to catch dreams from the clouds and translate them to reality, to beautiful, sensitive, heart wrenching films ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, being a case in point, a timeless blockbuster, an embodiment of the Navarasas’ of life, encapsulating superhuman capabilities, adventurous and boundless,” she concluded.

‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ is produced by Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Production.

The film also starred Preity G Zinta, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and Hansika Motwani.

