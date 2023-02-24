scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

Rohit Suchanti shared his experience becoming an actor and establishing himself in the entertainment industry.

By News Bureau
Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry
Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

Going from junior artist to playing lead roles, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Rohit Suchanti shared his experience becoming an actor and establishing himself in the entertainment industry. Physical fitness helped him immensely in getting offers and shaping his career.

The actor, who started his career in the year 2014 as a junior artist and is currently playing lead roles in many shows, faced many challenges in the beginning. However, he continued to work hard, especially on his fitness.

“I started my career in the industry as a junior artist back in 2014. At first, it was challenging to get good roles and one of the reasons was my physique, so I ensured to work hard on myself and become fit,” he said.

Rohit is known for his roles in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ and he also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’.

He further shared that becoming an actor was always on his mind and he always remained focussed on his goal.

“I always knew that I wanted to become an actor, so to achieve that I have worked on my craft. I am not a person who quits, I am not a quitter. I like taking up challenges and hence I took every opportunity as a challenge for myself. And here I am, giving my best every day to entertain my audience and fans,” he concluded.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction
Next article
Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

News

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi's 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

Sports

ITF Women's 25K tournament to showcase best of women's tennis in Bengaluru

Sports

Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early

News

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

Technology

Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience

Technology

Twitch to now show which experiments it's working on

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US