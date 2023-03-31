Roshni Walia parties with SRK’s son Aryan Khan paparazzi compliments their PIC

scorecardresearch
Roshni Walia is a content creator on social media and has a huge number of followers on her Instagram handle.

By Pooja Tiwari
Roshni Walia is a content creator on social media and has a huge number of followers on her Instagram handle. She regularly shares posts videos, and reels and keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional life.

Speaking about her social life, Roshni was recently seen partying with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan and Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahika Rampal on 26 March. In the pictures doing rounds on social media, we also saw actors Nyra Banerjee, Roshni, and others partying with them. Roshni even shared a few pictures with Aryan Khan and others from the bash and captioned them, “About last night.”

Recently Roshni was spotted in the city. The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’s fame was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi for the snaps. Amidst this, the paparazzi complimented Roshni for her picture clicked with Aryan Khan. As soon as Roshni heard the praises, she couldn’t stop herself from blushing and looked extremely cute.

