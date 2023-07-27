scorecardresearch
Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for first time for a project

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have joined forces for the first time.

By Agency News Desk
The Bollywood’s dynamic father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have joined forces for the first time. However, the project not being a film might prove to be a bit of a dampener for their fans.

Saif and Sara have shot together for a series of ad films, portraying an engaging contrast between a millennial and a Gen X mindset, when it comes to insurance decision-making.

The video shows Sara getting out of a car, as Saif says, “Wow! New car”, adding “Insurance liya?”, to which the Pataudi princess replies, “ofcourse”. They are sharing the screen with veteran actor Bijendra Kala.

The ad is captioned as, “Sara surprises Saif with big savings!”

With their fresh and entertaining approach, the ads encourage viewers not just to embrace new-age methods of purchasing insurance but also benefit from the ease and convenience of picking insurance.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother, Ibrahim, and two half-brothers from Saif’s second marriage to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

She made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic film ‘Kedarnath’, in which she played a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim porter, played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has done films like ‘Simmba’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’. Her most recent release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, alongisde Vicky Kaushal emerged as a surprise hit this year.

Sara next has an impressive lineup of projects including- ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro… In Dino’, Jagan Shakti’s untitled project, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Saif met Amrita Singh, while filming ‘Bekhudi’, whom he married in October 1991. The couple separated in 2004. On October 16, 2012, he married Kareena (after a five-year courtship) in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons born in 2016 and 2021 respectively – Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in ‘Adipurush’ as Lankesh. He next has ‘Devara’ in the pipeline.

Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

