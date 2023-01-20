scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saints in UP set up 'Dharam Censor Board' to monitor film content

By News Bureau

Prayagraj, Jan 20 (IANS) Saints at the ‘Magh Mela’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj have set up a ‘dharam (religion) censor board’ that will now check insult of Hindu deities and culture in films, documentaries, web series and other mediums of entertainment.

A 10-member censor board has been constituted under the chairmanship of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to check defamation of Hindu traditions.

The board’s guidelines, released on Thursday, will screen entertainment content on the pattern of the Censor Board.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that many veterans associated with religion and culture had been included in this board. At present, he himself was handling the responsibility of the chairman of this board.

He added that this board would act as a guide to prevent any filming or broadcast of a video or audio insulting Hindu gods and goddesses or cursing the culture.

Steps would be taken through the board to stop the production of films that insulted Hindu deities. He said that production of films, series and serials distorting Sanatan culture for cheap popularity would not be tolerated.

He added that it had been created to help the censor board and the government. The board would contact all the filmmakers and directors making serials and web series and inform them in this regard. Despite this, if films and serials were produced that were “anti-Hindu” and hurt the faith, then an appeal would be made to the Hindu society to not watch them.

Along with this, if needed, protest would also be lodged through different mediums, he said.

–IANS

amita/khz/

Previous article
Deadlock continues, Sports Minister to meet wrestlers again on Friday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Deadlock continues, Sports Minister to meet wrestlers again on Friday

Technology

Sweden to send Archer artillery system to Ukraine

Sports

ILT20: Vince, Wiese and Jordan shine in Gulf Giants 101-run win over Dubai Capitals

Sports

Grateful to my family, coaches, teammates for supporting me throughout my career: Hashim Amla

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India vs Wales match witnesses full-house at Kalinga Stadium

Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Pranavi in pole position with 2-shot lead

Sports

Indian women's hockey team continue winning streak, beat South Africa 4-0

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with 4-0 win over NorthEast United FC

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid blames faulty execution, poor finishing for India's struggle against Wales

News

Charges filed against Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' firing 'accident'; could face 5 yrs in jail

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, England first teams into quarterfinals

Sports

WTT Contender: Manika storms into singles quarters, mixed doubles semis

Technology

SC declines to stay CCI fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google (2nd Lead)

Health & Lifestyle

We plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all: MoS Health

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in group D

Sports

Politician shouldn't be allowed to occupy WFI chief's post: Mahavir Phogat

Sports

Two killed in stampede ahead of Gulf football final match in Iraq

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to bag direct spot in quarterfinals (Ld)

Technology

Pizza Hut, KFC owner admits data stolen during ransomware attack

Technology

SC ruling on Google-CCI case a watershed moment: Indian startups

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US