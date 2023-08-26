Saiyami Kher gives a 'Ghoomer' spin to 'Gadar 2'

Actress Saiyami Kher has taken a bold stance, shedding light on the prevailing dearth of support for women-oriented stories in the Indian film industry. Drawing inspiration from the iconic hand pump scene in the mega-hit Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar, Saiyami serves as a powerful call to action.

In the video, Saiyami pays homage to the memorable hand pump scene from Gadar, reimagining it in her own style. With finesse and flair, she imitates the iconic moment, pulling out the pump, only to toss it away in a Ghoomer-style move reminiscent of her latest film Ghoomer.

Her message is: “Girls, too, are capable of achieving victory for Hindustan.” A tag to Sunny Deol accompanies her post, expressing gratitude for the inspiration he embodies.

Saiyami told IANS: “I have been overwhelmed by the response Ghoomer has got by the people who have watched it. I hope it can reach more people. It’s really good news that people are back to the theatres but I wish female films were championed as much.”

“The effort is the same. We say more mixed content needs to be made, more representation, but then when a film that is based on a female athlete, it doesn’t get the same kind of response. Sunny sir has been so kind and generous with his support! Pls Gaddar dekho par ‘Ghoomar’ bhi dekho!”

‘Ghoomer’ features her in the challenging role of a paraplegic cricketer who loses her right hand in a tragic accident. Her character’s journey mirrors her own in its determination and resilience. Guided by her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami’s character emerges triumphant, leading her team to victory and proudly bringing the trophy home for India.