Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Saiyami Kher hosted a screening of 'Ghoomer', where the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar himself saw the film and praised her performance in the movie

By Agency News Desk
Actress Saiyami Kher hosted a screening of ‘Ghoomer’, where the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar himself saw the film and praised her performance in the movie. Post the screening, he even requested Saiyami to show him the Ghoomer bowling.

Saiyami gladly obliged leaving Sachin speechless.

He even appreciated Saiyami’s performance saying, “Saiyami look very authentic. Her love for cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing.”

Saiyami posted the video on social media, saying, “What’s the one dream you had as a child that you never thought could never come true? Mine was that someday, I would get to meet my hero, my inspiration, my teacher. I have loved and learnt this game watching him play. I’ve bunked college to watch him play.”

She said that she had the loudest “Sachinnn Sachhhin” chant in the North Stand.

“So, I can’t seem to explain what this means to me. His 136 at Chennai, the Sharjah Storm, 241 at Sydney, 98 vs Pakistan, the list is endless. He gave me joy, he taught me how to fight, he taught me passion, how to never give up, how to work hard, and how to stay grounded,” Saiyami added.

The actress said: “Unknowingly, he taught me how to live. When I began acting, my friends ragged me and said, ‘Ja ja, acting kar. Someday Sachin will watch your film’. And that became my goal. To work hard and hope that someday the Master will watch my work.”

“And then, it happened, the God of Cricket saw a film in which I play a cricketer. The God of Cricket asked me to show him how I bowled the Ghoomer. Dreams really do come true. This. This part of my life is called happiness,” she added.

The film is directed by R. Balki and also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
