scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

Actress Saiyami Kher has pledged to support young female athletes. The actress said she wants to do her bit for the girls who want to pursue sports.

By Agency News Desk
Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes
Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

Actress Saiyami Kher has pledged to support young female athletes. The actress said she wants to do her bit for the girls who want to pursue sports.

The actress, who will be seen playing a para athlete in the upcoming movie ‘Ghoomer’, said: “I have always wished to do something for girls in sports and I am trying to do my bit. I am very glad that there is so much being done for women in sport now. At this point, even if my involvement is in a small way, I believe every drop in the ocean counts.”

“Kavita Raut (India’s long distance runner) was sponsored first by an NGO started by my parents in Nasik. And I feel so proud to see all that she’s achieved. Just feel that if I can contribute to helping young female athletes achieve their dreams, I would be very happy,” the actress said.

She added: “The last three years I have helped a vegetable vendor’s daughter to complete her engineering in electrical and telecommunications and will be helping young individual female athletes in my capacity. I hope I come to a point to start my own organisation because this is something very close to my heart”.

Saiyami is part of ‘Ghoomer’ in which she is playing the part of a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. The story, which is currently in the post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid
Next article
La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

News

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Technology

iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US