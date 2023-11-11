scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi request for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are urging audiences to protect the countless secrets in the plot of the upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’ by not disclosing any spoilers.

By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi request for 'Tiger 3' spoilers to not be disclosed _pic courtesy news agency
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi request for 'Tiger 3' spoilers to not be disclosed _pic courtesy news agency

Stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are urging audiences to protect the countless secrets in the plot of the upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’ by not disclosing any spoilers.

“We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!,” Salman wrote on X.

Katrina shared that the plot twists and surprises in ‘Tiger 3’ adds to the movie-watching experience of the film.

“Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!” she added.

Emraan penned down this message.

“A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!” he wrote.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release on Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam Kher reflects back on one year of 'Uunchai,' calls it a philosophy of life
Next article
Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US