Salman Khan, Bhagyashree unveil Rajveer, Paloma's romantic title track from 'Dono'

Salman Khan and actress Bhagyashree launched the romantic title track of the upcoming film 'Dono' starring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, on Wednesday.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Bhagyashree, who redefined the concept of love in 1989 with the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, launched the romantic title track of the upcoming film ‘Dono’ starring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, on Wednesday.

The song exudes innocence in love.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

It is also the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjtaya, the son of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

For its 59th Film Production, ‘Dono’, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. ‘Dono’ has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationships with its clutter-breaking teaser. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now.

Back in 1989, Rajshri’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ had the same vibe. It made Salman everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree.

The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path breaking box office records.

Sharing the song, Salman and Bhagyashree wrote: “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye… Yeh Dono Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon #Dono Title Track Out Now !!”

With Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy helming the music of ‘Dono’, the title track is the first song to come out of an eight song long album.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song’s energy is infectious and is sure to leave the audience humming the memorable tune.

The two minute 33 second song is shot in a glasshouse with rain in the backdrop, Dono’s title track’s visuals have all elements of a quintessential romantic track. Rajveer’s innocence as he sings the heartfelt lyrics to Paloma, will make one skip a heartbeat.

The song shows Rajveer dressed in a formal white shirt and a pair of black pants, while Paloma is wearing a red flowy gown. They are sitting by the beachside. There are glimpses of the couple from a wedding, a club and them walking on a street. The song talks of falling in love, the trials and errors of confessing one’s love, an emotion so universal that everyone can relate.

Directed by Avnish, and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya.

Creative production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth.

It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

‘Dono’ is all set to have a theatrical release soon.

