Salman Khan gets clicked with Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl's daughters

It was ‘Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse’ for Mohnish Behl’s actress daughter Pranutan after superstar Salman Khan posed with her and Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika.

Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl’s daughters were at the Eid party hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. Taking to Instagram, Pranutan shared a string of pictures with Salman and Avantika.

In the first image, Salman, Pranutan, and Avantika smiled as they posed for the camera. The second photograph featured Pranutan and Avantika looking happy as they had a conversation.

Pranutan wrote in her caption: “Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse. Prem, Jeevan’s daughter and Suman’s daughter. Eid.”

Avantika commented: “This is too cute.”

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, released in 1989. It also stars Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo.

On the work front, Salman’s latest release is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.