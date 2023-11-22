Salman Khan kisses a journalist on her forehead

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster ‘Tiger 3’. The movie, released on November 13, has not only captivated fans but is on track to cross the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, with a domestic earning surpassing 230 crores.

Salman, accompanied by his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who recently made her Bollywood debut in “Farrey,” was seen engaging with the media. A particular video from the event has gone viral on social media and it has caught everybody’s attention. The clip shared by Bollywood paps on Instagram showcases Salman’s playful side.

Salman shares a moment with a senior journalist and can be seen planting a kiss on her forehead. He affectionately asks, “Kaisi hai?” as the journalist responds with a playful ‘drama math kar’ (don’t do drama). The camaraderie between Salman Khan and the senior journalist suggests a long-standing bond.