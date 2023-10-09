scorecardresearch
Salman shares playful pics with niece Alizeh: ‘Genes mein hai love, care’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Finally sharing a glimpse of the “little piece of heart”, Bollywood star Salman Khan shared two playful pictures with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared pictures with Alizeh, who is the daughter of his sister Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri, from the photo shoot of his clothing brand.

In the first image, shows the two in denim shirts and jeans. Alizeh is seen leaning on Salman with her hands around his waist. It has “say hello to my” written on it.

The next image hasAlizeh in an all black dress paired with a jacket while Salman is wearing a black T-shirt, pants and a matching winter jacket.

It has ‘designed for love’ captioned on it.

Sharing two pictures with Alizeh, Salman wrote on Instagram as the caption for the adorable pictures: “Genes mein hai love & care… we’re just being us. @alizehagnihotri in the all-new women’s collection! @beinghumanclothing.”

On the work front, Salman is waiting for the release of ‘Tiger 3’. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is slated to release on Diwali.

Alizeh is all set to make her debut with ‘Farrey’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

