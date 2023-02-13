scorecardresearch
Salman to Mohanlal, stars from 8 film industries to come together

Salman to Mohanlal, with over 120 film celebrities involved in Celebrity Cricket League, this season is anticipated to be quite exciting for the spectators.

By Glamsham Editorial
Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), the largest Sportainment event in the nation, is back and better than ever. The two main sources of entertainment in our nation are sports/cricket and movies, and CCL is a special fusion of both. Teams from 8 different regions of India will compete in this season’s competition, giving it a national presence. Six cities, including Raipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Trivandrum and Jaipur, will host 19 games.

The coveted CCL Cup will be up for grabs between the following teams:

  • Mumbai Heroes with Salman Khan as it is brand ambassador and Ritesh Deshmukh as its Captain
  • Chennai Rhinos with Arya as its Captain
  • Telugu Warriors with Venkatesh as its Co-owner and Akhil as its Captain
  • Bhojpuri Dabanggs with Manoj Tiwari as it’s Captain
  • Kerala Strikers with Mohanlal as Co-owner and Kunchacko Bopan as it’s Captain
  • Bengal Tigers with Boney Kapoor as owner and Jisshu Sengupta as it’s Captain
  • Karnataka Bulldozers with Sudeep as it’s Captain
  • Punjab De Sher with Sonu Sood as it’s Captain

With over 120 film celebrities involved in the league, this season is anticipated to be quite exciting for the spectators. Stadiums like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai have witnessed full attendance in previous seasons, and the present trend implies that comparable audiences are anticipated at other locations.

The matches will be broadcasted live and exclusively on 7 different ZEE TV networks. Zee Anmol Cinema will broadcast all 19 CCL games.

Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be broadcast on &Pictures Hindi, Punjab De Sher matches on PTC Punjabi, Telugu Warriors matches on Zee Cinemalu, Chennai Rhinos matches on Zee Thirai, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers matches on Zee Bangla, and Kerala Strikers matches on Flowers TV.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.

Entertainment Today

