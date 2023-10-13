Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal transform into India’s first field marshal

Vicky Kaushal is back in the Indian Army uniform. This time, it’s a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur. The film’s teaser, released on Friday, shows Vicky transform into India’s first field marshal.

Vicky looks quite like Sam Bahadur in his 1960s-70s days, his demeanour and the setting of the film carry a strong Uri hangover. Vicky, as Sam, is seen giving a pep talk to his fellow army men, almost making us believe that he’d soon breaking into “How’s the Josh,” his popular line from Aditya Dhar’s film.

His powerful dialogues “A soldier’s uniform is more valuable to him than his life,” he tells his troops, rallying them into battle against the nation’s enemies. We also meet Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who tells Manekshaw that the duty of a soldier is to lay down his life for the nation. “I beg your pardon, madam,” he counters boldly, saying that their duty instead is to ‘take the enemy’s life’ in order to protect the country.

Sam Bahadur is written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Meghna Gulzar. It is set to be release in theatres on December 1, 2023.