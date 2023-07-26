scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us chills as she takes 4 degrees ice bath in Bali

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Known for her stunning beauty and stellar performances in the film industry, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently savouring a blissful vacation in the picturesque island of Bali, and has been delighting her fans with breathtaking photos and exciting updates from her tropical escapade.

Amidst her exotic Bali adventure, Samantha on Wednesday shared a captivating picture that has left her fans in awe.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen fearlessly plunging into an ice bath, defying the sweltering summer temperatures, as she immerses herself in icy waters with a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

She captioned it as, “#icebaths 4 degrees 6 minutes”.

Earlier, in the day she shared a picture of herself working out with her friend. Samantha also dropped some beautiful glimpses from Uluwatu, where she is seen admiring the beauty of the place, while looking towards the vast sea. She is donning a green sleeveless dress with a big hat.

Samantha is currently on an acting break as she wants to focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis.

According to Webmd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

On the work front, her next is ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

