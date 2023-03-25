scorecardresearch
Sand artist draws stunning portrait of Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan’s Gadani Beach

Recently, a group of artists in Balochistan drew a portrait of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on sand in Pakistan's Gadani Beach.

By News Bureau
Sand artist draws stunning portrait of Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan's Gadani Beach
Shah Rukh Khan Sand Art

The fan following of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan transcends geographical boundaries. Recently, a group of artists in Balochistan drew a portrait of the superstar on sand in Pakistan’s Gadani Beach.

Taking to Instagram, Sameer Soukat, one of the members of the Rashidi artists group, shared a picture of the sand art.

He shared the picture with the caption: “The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani.”

The artist shared a bird’s-eye video of the sand art that garnered immense praise on social media.

SRK returned to the silver screen with his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, four years after his last release ‘Zero’ in 2018.

‘Pathaan’ is his fourth film with Deepika Padukone, and first with John Abraham.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ has minted over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Shooting for 'Numaani' makes Shilpa Rao feel nostalgic
Kareena Kapoor promotes reading and foundational learning for young children
