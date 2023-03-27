scorecardresearch
Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) TV and film actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who is known for working in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Batla House’ and ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, has been roped in to play an important role in the show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’. He shared his experience of joining the show and also talked about his role.

Speaking about why he agreed to take on this role, Sanjeev shared: “‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ is made to appeal to the mindset of the current generation, who are confident and determined, while also being morally conscious of themselves. This coming-of-age drama brings to light the journey of every girl who took the leap of faith to move to a new city to pursue her dreams. A father’s number one concern is to keep his precious daughter safe and from this concern stems the hesitancy to send your daughter away.”

“However, I believe it is important to enable your child to live their dream and with this show, we hope parents learn to have faith in their upbringing and believe in their daughter’s ambition as well. It’s a moving and relatable character, hence I connected to it instantly and I knew this was something I wanted to take up.”

Talking about his character, he added: “My character Radhe Shyam is a small-town business owner, a proud father who applauds his daughter’s achievements. While he has faith in Radhika’s potential, he disagrees with the idea of her taking up a job in Mumbai because of his conservative ideologies and as a protective father, he is worried about his daughter’s wellbeing. ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ is a beautiful story that will surely strike the right chord with its heart warming and compelling narrative.”

