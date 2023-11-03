Sashaa on playing Guru Mann’s wife in ‘Pagalpan Next Level’: ‘It’s important to have someone who believes in you’

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Sashaa Padamsee, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Pagalpan Next Level’, spoke about her role in the film.

The actress shared that she plays the role of fitness sensation Guru Mann’s wife in the film. The film is a biopic on Guru Mann who started the ‘Mission Fit India’.

Talking about her part, Sashaa told IANS: “I play the role of his wife in the film. It’s a very crucial part as she is his solid support system and stood by him when nobody believed in him. Every person in this world has dreams, There’s nobody in the world who has no dreams. When you dream it’s important to have someone by your side who believes in you and becomes your pillar of strength.”

“I come from a family of artistes and have grown up in a nurturing environment. I was encouraged by my parents to explore my artistic side, so I know what it means to have that kind of support. And that’s the reason I agreed to play the role because it’s so heartwarming. Not all people get the opportunity to become someone else’s strength,” she added.

The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming single. She further mentioned: “Though I have been trained in music since childhood, I started exploring music a few years back and to see where it takes me. I’m currently working on a track which is a mix of different genres.”

Her co-actor and the film’s lead also spoke about his wife’s support on whom the role is based allowed him to break new grounds.

He said: “My wife has always been a solid support system for me. There were moments where I had doubts but she never doubted my intentions or my potential. If I’m one of the most sought after fitness YouTubers then a major credit goes to her. ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ is very special to me not because it shows my journey from Yamaha to Lamborghini but because it talks about bringing fitness in vogue. We Indians are capable of being the most fit community and I hope the film ignites that spark in all of us and inspires us to chase fitness as a lifestyle.”

Directed by Aryeman Keshu Ramsay and produced by G.J. Singh under the banner of Golden Glass Entertainment, ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ is currently playing in cinemas.

–IANS

aa/kvd