Savouring the success of 'Fukrey 3', Richa Chadha opens up on her career

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Richa Chadha, who started her career with the film ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye’, and since then has given us some memorable roles, said that her filmography encompasses a variety of genres and she will always try to maintain that variety with her roles.

In an interview, the actress whose recently released film ‘Fukrey 3’ has done very well at the box office, spoke about her journey so far and much more.

Talking about her role of Bholi Punjaban and her journey in the industry so far, she said: “I love doing comedy. I enjoy making people laugh. Bholi Punjaban is one character which will always be special to me.”

My filmography has a variety of genres. There are serious films, comedy films, some bad films and some really good films. I hope I am able to maintain that variety always. I always try to make people remember my role even if it is a cameo.”

About the response ‘Fukrey 3’ is getting at the box office, she said: “I feel really good with the response to the film. We have been associated with this franchise for the last 10 years. The film is very special. When we were making the first part, we always knew that the film would be able to make people laugh but we never knew that we would reach till the third instalment of the film.”

Talking about ‘Fukrey 4’, she said: “If the film will continue to get this type of love, surely we would be interviewing for Fukrey 4 also. I only want the gap between Fukrey 3 and 4 to not be more.”

On the workfront, Richa will be next seen in ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui hai’ in which she will be seen playing the role of CBI DCP.

