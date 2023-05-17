scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma’s son Harjinder Singh is making his debut into the OTT universe with ‘Inspector Avinash’, starring Randeep Hooda.

He plays one of the STF officers in the web series.

“Inspector Avinash is a very interesting project and it’s in the long series format. Herein an actor has the luxury of time with the audience,” Harjinder said.

“A character can hence evolve and grow with every episode. I’m playing a young and ambitious STF officer who has been newly recruited to investigate a rising crime syndicate in UP. He strives to prove his mettle and make an impression in the department,” he added.

Opening up about the plot, Harjinder said: “Set in the early 90’s, the story highlights the demographics of Uttar Pradesh. It is a fast paced, action, full gun blazing series, where I am one of the STF cops, who is the part of a team meant to eradicate crime syndicates from the state.”

“To portray the role of the STF officer who blends well in public and remains incognito, one had to adapt to the demeanour of the locality. I had to learn the tone and tenor of the area while maintaining the gait to suitably merge into the populace. The attire was to be conducive to the period of the early 90’s where men dressed in loosely fitted clothes.

“Also as and when required a smooth transitioning to the mannerism of an STF officer was the other challenging part which came along with the character,” he says.

Happy to have collaborated with Randeep for the series, the actor shares having learnt a lot.

“Working with an accomplished actor like Randeep sir gives one the opportunity to draw from their experience and methodology. They help set the precedent for the plot to flow upon which every character can evolve.”

“Apart from Randeep sir, other artists in the series are well-versed in the art of acting and provide you with invaluable input to portray your character and give your best,” he added.

In the future, Harjinder sees himself doing diverse roles and playing impactful characters. “I would like to grow not just as a celebrity but also as an actor,” he says.

Ask if not an actor what would be his area of interest, he is quick to add, “I belong to a business family invested in multiple ventures, and my family was gracious enough to offer me this opportunity to follow my dreams. If not an actor I would definitely be involved in my existing family ventures.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop
Next article
Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role
This May Also Interest You
News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

Sports

Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop

Sports

IPL 2023: To straightaway play in high-pressure situation shows how strong mentally Mohsin is, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024

News

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th

News

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

News

Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko

Health & Lifestyle

mRNA Covid vax beneficial 3 months after bone marrow transplant: Study

Sports

Sometimes, you have to back your skills, everything cannot be planned: RP Singh on Mohsin

Sports

IPL 2023: Had given up hope of playing cricket at one point, says LSG pacer Mohsin Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala brings in ordinance to ensure protection for staff in health sector

News

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow feels her late dad speaks to her through numbers

News

Sara Ali Khan goes 'desi' for Cannes red carpet debut

News

Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' to take a flight back home

Sports

Govt approves foreign training, competition trips of four Olympic sailors

Sports

Dharamsala to host IPL after decade with 'rainproof' outfield

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks smoking hot in red dress poses with Lisa, Zendaya and Anna Hathaway at a Bulgari event

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US