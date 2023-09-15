scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan confirms 'Dunki' is releasing on Christmas 

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan confirms 'Dunki' is releasing on Christmas 
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the earth-shattering success of his recent release ‘Jawan’, has put to rest all rumours with regard to the release date his upcoming film ‘Dunki’.

While speaking to the media to celebrate the success of ‘Jawan’, SRK confirmed that ‘Dunki ‘ which stars Taapsee Pannu opposite him, is all set to bow in theatres this Christmas.

With this, SRK has become the only star in the history of Bollywood to bring his film on national events like the Republic Day with ‘Pathaan’, on Janmashtami with ‘Jawan’ and now on Christmas with ‘Dunki’.

‘Dunki’, the details of which are currently under the wraps, is directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani who is known for the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘PK’ and ‘Sanju’.

‘Dunki’ marks first collaboration between SRK and Raju Hirani, the latter has otherwise collaborated more with another of India’s superstar Aamir Khan on ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’.

