scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or Prabhas' Salaar

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

Following the stupendous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in director Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unprecedented heights. After much anticipation, the first teaser, or what the makers are calling prevue, was unveiled on July 10, 2023. And rightly so, it stays true to the hype.

The action-packed teaser is everything and more you hoped for. The prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

On July 7, at 5:12 AM, the Salaar teaser was released on social media and has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube which is a huge record. The teaser showcased Prabhas as “the most violent” man with high-octane action and dialogue. It also led to speculations that Salaar could be a part of KGF and Prashanth Neel’s universe. Several fans pointed out a few scenes and incidents that show Salaar has some sort of connection with KGF. 

The teaser also received flak from a few sections of audiences. They said that Salaar looks like a copy of Yash starrer KGF and has nothing new in it.  #Disappointed trended after the Salaar teaser release on Twitter as well.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots
Next article
50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for 'The Final Lap Tour 2023'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Donor cards can now be redeemed at all blood banks in UP

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 100 mn sign-ups (Ld)

News

50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for 'The Final Lap Tour 2023'

News

Harleen Sethi gets inked for 'Kohrra', gets closer to her Punjabi roots

News

Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

News

Kiara Advani shares video of her ‘Raat Baki’ song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

News

'Ghoomer' to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Technology

Japanese researchers find new way to diagnose ovarian cancer

News

Lana Del Rey address controversial Glastonbury show where she arrived late to perform

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be available in dark blue colour: Report

Technology

Won’t regulate AI, will create guardrails to curb AI user harm: MoS IT

Technology

Roposo, Shopify join hands to boost digital entrepreneurship in India

News

Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time

Technology

Hackers stole $30 bn in crypto since 2012: Report

Technology

Digital wallets transactions value to surpass $16 trillion by 2028

News

Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture

News

Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US