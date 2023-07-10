Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or Prabhas Salaar which teaser did you find entertaining?

Following the stupendous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in director Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unprecedented heights. After much anticipation, the first teaser, or what the makers are calling prevue, was unveiled on July 10, 2023. And rightly so, it stays true to the hype.

The action-packed teaser is everything and more you hoped for. The prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

On July 7, at 5:12 AM, the Salaar teaser was released on social media and has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube which is a huge record. The teaser showcased Prabhas as “the most violent” man with high-octane action and dialogue. It also led to speculations that Salaar could be a part of KGF and Prashanth Neel’s universe. Several fans pointed out a few scenes and incidents that show Salaar has some sort of connection with KGF.

The teaser also received flak from a few sections of audiences. They said that Salaar looks like a copy of Yash starrer KGF and has nothing new in it. #Disappointed trended after the Salaar teaser release on Twitter as well.