scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971.

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971. It is set to release on May 12 in Bangladesh.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that ‘Pathaan’, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

‘Pathaan’ is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook
Next article
IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara
This May Also Interest You
News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Health & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

News

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

Technology

iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US