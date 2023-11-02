scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan to fans: ‘I live in a dream of your love’

Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his millions of fans

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan to fans ‘I live in a dream of your love’
Shah Rukh Khan to fans ‘I live in a dream of your love’ _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his millions of fans, who greeted the actor outside his residence Mannat, here, and said that he “lives in a dream of their love.”

The video that went viral on the social media shows the sea of fans outside his residence at midnight, chanting his name, and expressing their love for the ‘DDLJ’ actor.

Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK penned a heartfelt note for his admirers: “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love.”

“Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it,” added SRK.

The superstar, who is having a successful year after his films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ created a storm at the box-office, got on to his balcony to greet fans.

He first greeted his fans with a namaste, showed them thumbs up, blew kisses at them and did his iconic pose.

On his birthday, his film ‘Jawan’ got a digital release and a teaser of his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ was unveiled.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Experts concerned over falling fertility ratesin K'taka; say lifestyle choices major contributor
Next article
Serie A: Endrick sinks Botafogo as Palmeiras heat up title race
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US