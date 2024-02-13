Sharad Kelkar lends his voice to Wolverine in Hindi version of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice to the character of Wolverine in the Hindi version of the fourth season of the podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’.

The podcast series also features voices of Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky.

It follows the events after killing of the Avengers, the X-Men, as Super Villains win. Since the Red Skull took over the United States, a traumatised Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

As per an official synopsis: “Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realises that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first.”

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’, which marks the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment, will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese.

The English language version of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’ was written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’ is available to stream on Audible.

