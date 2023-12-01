scorecardresearch
Sharon Stone praises Ranveer Singh as she honours him at Red Sea International Film Fest

Ranveer Singh, who was honoured with the prestigious Yusr Award at the Red Sea International Festival, also received words of high praise from Hollywood star Sharon Stone.

 Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was honoured with the prestigious Yusr Award at the Red Sea International Festival, also received words of high praise from Hollywood star Sharon Stone.

“I had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer before we came in here, and what a great guy,” said Stone.

The Red Sea Yusr Award last year was presented to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, a symbol of recognition for boldness and innovation in film.

Stone emphasised Ranveer’s lifelong passion for acting, a dream he has cherished since childhood. His journey from aspiring actor to Bollywood royalty reflects not only his dedication but also his undeniable talent.

Stone added: “Ranveer Singh is a world renowned Bollywood star and a style icon. He is the recipient of several awards including 5 Filmfare Awards. Since his breakthrough, as you have seen, he is a master of transformation immersing himself in a myriad of characters that have showcased his exceptional range as an actor.”

She added: “Whether it’s his charismatic and endearing Bitoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baraat, the ferocious and vengeful Khilji in Padmaavat or the buoyant and inspiring rapper Murad in Gully Boy, all of which he won Best Actor for, Ranveer brings life into every role, effortlessly blending into the skin of his characters and leaving his audiences spellbound.”

“After his role in Gully Boy, he launched his own records demonstrating that he is truly an all-round creative genius. It gives me genuine pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award.”

