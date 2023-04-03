scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sheezan Khan remembers late Tunisha Sharma, dedicates a couplet to her

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) TV actor Sheezan Khan shared a few memorable moments with her late ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma from the sets of their show, ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. Tunisha and Sheezan were dating before the actress committed suicide on December 24, 2022, and Sheezan was taken into custody.

However, the actor cannot forget the moments they spend together. In the video Sheezan posted on his Instagram handle, both are posing together and sharing some fun-filled moments. He wrote a poem also for Tunisha in which he called her a “fairy”. He added in the caption: “Mine and only TUNNI.”

He wrote: “Ek Pari utari falak se shafaq ki laali liye..kehkasha jaisi uski aankhen gazab ki adayen liye..”

Sheezan was arrested on December 25 , 2022 after a complaint was filed by Tunisha’s mother and he got bail on March 4. After his bail, his sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz posted several pictures with him.

After his release from jail, the actor recalled some memorable moments with Tunisha.

His post reminded many of his fans about his bond with Tunisha and they called his poetry “beautiful”.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling
Next article
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Sports

Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling

News

Kajol shares pic of Ajay smiling on his b'day, says she got her 'return gift'

News

'Sir Madam Sarpanch' is inspired by women who returned to lead change in villages

News

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

Technology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

News

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Sports

Australian women cricketers to earn big in new pay deal

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid’s golden saree look from NMACC event reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai’s Paro look from Devdas

Sports

Seeing Ronaldinho's game made me fall in love with football: Ritwik Das

News

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K set for her B'wood debut with 'Chal Zindagi'

Health & Lifestyle

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find how microgravity in space can alter human cells

News

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Technology

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

News

Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US