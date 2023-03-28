scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently seen playing the role of Rajveer in the TV show ‘Ajooni’, talked about donning the look of a Sardar in the upcoming episodes. He will be seen wearing a turban and glasses in his new look.

He said: “I will be seen in a completely different look in the show where I will be donning the look of a Sardar who is going to look very stylish. I am seen wearing a turban and funny glasses.”

The 35-year-old actor has been part of several well-known fictional dramas including ‘Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein’, ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’, ‘Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, among others.

He also made his Bollywood debut with ‘Battalion 609’. Now, in his current project, ‘Ajooni’, he is playing the male lead, Rajveer Singh Bagga.

While talking about the upcoming sequence in the show, he shared the reason on why his on-screen character Rajveer will be donning the look of a Sikh man. He said: “Rajveer has taken this look to save his father’s honour, which he has promised to his father. In such a situation, he will try his best to win his father’s trust. But why he is going to do this is going to be interesting for the audience to see.”

‘Ajooni’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

ila/uk/

Previous article
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'
Next article
'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'
This May Also Interest You
News

'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'

News

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

News

'Loved sharing screens with all co-stars': Mandakini recalls initial days of her career

News

Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'

News

Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

News

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Sports

Miami Open: Sabalenka cruises into fifth quarterfinals of the season; Pegula sets up clash with Potapova

News

Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti turn Radha, Krishna for 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

News

Did Deepika Padukone not notice Jason Derulo as she walks past at airport

Sports

Miami Open: Tsitsipas wins opener to enter Round-4, Medvedev gets walkover

News

Biopic on Pakistani queer anchor, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Begum Nawazish Ali in works

News

Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood, says she was ‘pushed into a corner’

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

News

Justin Bieber reportedly considering retirement after selling entire music catalogue for $200 mn

Sports

We needed to play for Pakistan's pride and we did it, says Shadab after avoiding series sweep against Afghanistan

News

TV actress Nandini Sharma claims that she lost projects for being overweight

News

Kerala bids tearful adieu to popular actor Innocent

News

Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar ‘banned’ Priyanka Chopra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US