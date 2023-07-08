scorecardresearch
Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has flown for the town of Chanderi for the eagerly anticipated shooting of 'Stree 2'.

Shraddha Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram

The film, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit ‘Stree’ released in 2018, has been making waves among fans since its announcement. Amid high anticipation, Shraddha was recently spotted at the airport, exuding elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwar suit. At the airport, she was seen posing with fans for pictures and selfies. Her adorable gesture towards her fans won many hearts, as always.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shraddha’s appearance in ‘Stree 2’, which promises to be an enthralling blend of horror and comedy, just like its predecessor. The first instalment, ‘Stree’, garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise.

She was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Pic. Sourceshraddhakapoor
