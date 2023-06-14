scorecardresearch
Sikandar Kher wishes mom Kirron Kher on b’day: “I love you the most in the world”

Sikandar Kher took to his Instagram account to wish his mother, actress Kirron Kher a happy birthday.

Actor Sikandar Kher, who is best known for his roles in ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Aarya’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, took to his Instagram account to wish his mother, actress Kirron Kher a happy birthday.

For the special occasion, the actor wrote: “To a lean mean fighting machine.. here’s wishing you good health and everything your heart desires.. I love you the most in the world .. Happy birthday #KirronKher #Birthday #Maa.”

Sikander Kher was most recently seen in the Netflix romantic thriller series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’. Currently, the actor has two films in production, ‘Dukaan’ and the American film ‘Monkey Man’.

The actor is currently in Serbia, shooting for the upcoming Indian spin off to the American spy thriller web series ‘Citadel’ which stars Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

